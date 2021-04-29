Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

