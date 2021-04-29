Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits One Day Volume of $5,008.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $17.28 or 0.00032111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $37.36 million and $5,008.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,162,377 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

