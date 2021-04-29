Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 94.2% in April

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 371,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

