Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 94.2% in April

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MITI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 371,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
Mitesco Company Profile
