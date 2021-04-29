Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MITSY traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.33. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.26. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $268.27 and a 52-week high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

