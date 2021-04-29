Mizuho Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.53.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.