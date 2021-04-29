MMOCoin Hits Market Cap of $764,971.28 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $764,971.28 and approximately $1,256.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.