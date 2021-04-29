Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post $46.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,428. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.