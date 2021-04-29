Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $222.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

NYSE:MHK opened at $207.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

