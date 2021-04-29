Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Shares of MOH traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.66. The company had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.42. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

