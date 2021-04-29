Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.39

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

