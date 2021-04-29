Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 237,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,974,235 shares.The stock last traded at $61.07 and had previously closed at $58.72.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

