Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Neutral

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFPT. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.