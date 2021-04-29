Montecito Bank & Trust Has $384,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.