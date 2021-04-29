Montecito Bank & Trust Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.