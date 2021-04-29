Montecito Bank & Trust Has $922,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

