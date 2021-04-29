Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 830 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.