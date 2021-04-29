Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

