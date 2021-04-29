Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.1% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 496,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114,826 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.8% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 314,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 76,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

