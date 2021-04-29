Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Down 62.1% in April

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MAAC remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 47,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,627. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,030,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

