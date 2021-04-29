Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.07. 97,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

