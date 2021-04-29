Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.63. 159,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

