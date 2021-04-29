Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 30,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

