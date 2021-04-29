Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,588 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

GSSC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.58. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

