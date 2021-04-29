Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,922 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 15,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.