Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEI stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

