Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

