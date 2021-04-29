Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $698,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $205.01 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

