Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 620 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 266,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,214,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,758,000 after buying an additional 188,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.