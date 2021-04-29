Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

