Morgan Stanley Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

