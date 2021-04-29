Morgan Stanley Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $35.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.