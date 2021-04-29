Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

