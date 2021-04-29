Morgan Stanley Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.34 on Thursday. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

