Morgan Stanley Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $320.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

NYSE:LAD opened at $395.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

