Morgan Stanley Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

