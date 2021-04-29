Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $267.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

