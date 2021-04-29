Morgan Stanley Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

