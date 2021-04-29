Morgan Stanley Has $5.99 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 117,011 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

