Morgan Stanley Has $6.18 Million Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 3,250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Forterra worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 344,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

