Morgan Stanley Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 472.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of DSP Group worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DSP Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.