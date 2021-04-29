Morgan Stanley Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of EW opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 432.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 732,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $22,955,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

