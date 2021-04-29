Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE Company Profile

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

