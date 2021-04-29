Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE Company Profile
