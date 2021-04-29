Morgan Stanley Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $290.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.80. argenx has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

