Morgan Stanley Raises Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $19.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BVS opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

