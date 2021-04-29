Morgan Stanley Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.