Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

