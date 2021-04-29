Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.