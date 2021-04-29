Morgan Stanley Sells 230,210 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 187,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 711,123 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

