Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.87

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.87 and traded as high as C$31.30. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 88,918 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.87.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

