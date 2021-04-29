Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.